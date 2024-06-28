Lincoln Capital LLC Sells 149 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Lincoln Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLTO. Corundum Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in Veralto by 27.4% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 143,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,711,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in Veralto by 2.7% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the 1st quarter worth about $1,071,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on VLTO shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Veralto in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLTO traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.62. 282,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,861. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.43. Veralto Co. has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $102.58.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

