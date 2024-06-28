Lincoln Capital LLC Has $267,000 Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Lincoln Capital LLC decreased its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 10,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTRS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NTRS traded up $1.59 on Friday, hitting $84.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,329. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.14. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $89.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,804,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,804,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,809.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

