Lincoln Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Lincoln Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,076 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon comprises 0.8% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 6,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Certuity LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.15.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $2,246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,684.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,216. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BK stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.90. The company had a trading volume of 358,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,682,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.30 and its 200 day moving average is $55.89.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

