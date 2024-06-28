Lincoln Capital Corp Takes Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,000. Stanley Black & Decker makes up approximately 1.4% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 37,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.93. 858,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.09. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.26 and a 12-month high of $104.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.04.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -469.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.44.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $298,765.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

