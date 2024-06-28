Lincoln Capital Corp Has $273,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Lincoln Capital Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,503 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.67. The company had a trading volume of 676,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,770. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.65 and its 200-day moving average is $48.91.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0959 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.