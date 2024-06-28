Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Liberty Global Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $18.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average of $18.23. Liberty Global has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $21.83.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 37.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Global

In other Liberty Global news, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,615.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,537,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,872,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,138,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,870,000 after purchasing an additional 592,653 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,483,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,801,000 after purchasing an additional 260,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,976,000. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.