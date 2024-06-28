Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Shares Gap Up to $14.86

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.86, but opened at $15.27. Lexeo Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 1,936 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LXEO. HC Wainwright began coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Lexeo Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Up 4.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $513.53 million and a PE ratio of -0.71.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $10,364,000. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in Lexeo Therapeutics by 32.9% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 801,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,571,000 after purchasing an additional 198,281 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Lexeo Therapeutics by 9.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,540,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,802,000 after buying an additional 210,047 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lexeo Therapeutics by 15.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after buying an additional 65,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

