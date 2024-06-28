Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the blue-jean maker on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Levi Strauss & Co. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years. Levi Strauss & Co. has a dividend payout ratio of 32.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $19.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.28. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

LEVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. OTR Global initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 10,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $208,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,380,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 10,422 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $208,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 14,015 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $309,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 772,263 shares of company stock worth $17,256,670 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

