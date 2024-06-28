Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Sets New 1-Year High at $552.26

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $552.26 and last traded at $550.85, with a volume of 7634 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $542.69.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LII. Barclays lifted their price target on Lennox International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lennox International from $481.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.92.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $498.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 303.36% and a net margin of 12.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.49%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam grew its holdings in Lennox International by 1,640.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lennox International by 403.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

