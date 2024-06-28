Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,143 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.4% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 36,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 7.5% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 14,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse purchased 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy Banse acquired 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,927,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Lennar from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Lennar from $198.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.31.

Lennar Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $149.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $102.90 and a 1 year high of $172.59.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

