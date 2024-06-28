Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Short Interest Down 37.1% in June

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the May 31st total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

Legal & General Group stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.36. 63,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,740. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average of $15.80.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

