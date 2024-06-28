LayerZero (ZRO) Price Reaches $2.53 on Top Exchanges

LayerZero (ZRO) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. LayerZero has a market capitalization of $277.98 million and $158.02 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LayerZero token can now be purchased for $2.53 or 0.00004197 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, LayerZero has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LayerZero Token Profile

LayerZero’s genesis date was June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn. The official website for LayerZero is layerzero.foundation. LayerZero’s official message board is info.layerzero.foundation.

Buying and Selling LayerZero

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 2.58771802 USD and is up 1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $164,247,615.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LayerZero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LayerZero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LayerZero using one of the exchanges listed above.

