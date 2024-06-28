Laura Ashley (LON:ALY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.39

Shares of Laura Ashley Holdings plc (LON:ALY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.39 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.39 ($0.00). Laura Ashley shares last traded at GBX 0.39 ($0.00), with a volume of 2,241,518 shares.
Laura Ashley Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.88. The firm has a market cap of £2.84 million and a PE ratio of -0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.39.
Laura Ashley Company Profile
Laura Ashley Holdings plc engages in retailing furniture, home accessories, decorating, and fashion products in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and France. It offers furniture for bedroom, living room, and kitchen and dining; sofas and armchairs; chandeliers, pendants, wall lights, table lamps, floor lamps, decorative lighting and accessories, and string lights, as well as lamp shades and bases; furniture, kitchen and bathroom, matt emulsion, and water based paints; and curtain, lining, PVC, and upholstery fabrics.
