Kura Sushi USA’s (KRUS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Roth Mkm in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $120.00. Roth Mkm’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KRUS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Friday, April 5th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KRUS traded down $20.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.19. The stock had a trading volume of 195,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,529. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.30. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $51.02 and a 1 year high of $122.81. The firm has a market cap of $698.39 million, a P/E ratio of 444.25 and a beta of 1.93.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.65 million. Kura Sushi USA had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 0.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $549,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,390.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRUS. Comerica Bank grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter worth $46,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 237.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 293.5% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

