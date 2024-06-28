Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $120.00. The stock had previously closed at $82.39, but opened at $68.52. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kura Sushi USA shares last traded at $62.19, with a volume of 195,945 shares.

KRUS has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

In related news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $549,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at $144,390.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,356,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 913,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,428,000 after acquiring an additional 104,063 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter valued at about $10,940,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter valued at about $5,039,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,991,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $706.48 million, a PE ratio of 447.60 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.30.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). Kura Sushi USA had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

