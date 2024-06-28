Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 3,759 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 57% compared to the average volume of 2,397 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KTOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ KTOS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.98. 207,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,116. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.09.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.48 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bradley L. Boyd sold 1,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $37,220.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Bradley L. Boyd sold 1,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $37,220.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,720 shares of company stock worth $3,391,521. Insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 179.1% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.