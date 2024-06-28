Komodo (KMD) Trading Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000538 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $44.40 million and $2.83 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00041799 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00034207 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000295 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000081 BTC.

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,101,330 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

