Knowles (NYSE:KN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday. Approximately 207,430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session's volume of 539,823 shares.The stock last traded at $17.04 and had previously closed at $16.79.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.72.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $196.40 million during the quarter. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 10.54%.

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 5,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $90,495.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,401.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,181,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $164,436,000 after purchasing an additional 904,446 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,562,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 220.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 684,057 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 470,376 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,991,982 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $177,601,000 after purchasing an additional 419,939 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,453,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.



Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

