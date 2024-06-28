KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.93

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.93 and last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 44086 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.82.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $622.40 million, a PE ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 364.56, a quick ratio of 364.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average is $10.62.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $151.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a positive return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.14%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -217.39%.

Institutional Trading of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 17.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 21,842.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

