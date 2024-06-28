KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Jessup Wealth Management Inc

Jessup Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,892 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises 2.0% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 8,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 19,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.60. 1,595,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,058,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $93.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.63. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.95 and a 1 year high of $113.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.32.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

