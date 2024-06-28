Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) Short Interest Update

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 74.3% from the May 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.
Kissei Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
OTCMKTS KSPHF remained flat at $19.32 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.20. Kissei Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $19.32.
Kissei Pharmaceutical Company Profile
