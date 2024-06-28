Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 890.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 42,521 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 741.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 76,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 67,315 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 327,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 15,202 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 25.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 103,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 20,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 121,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on KMI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,676,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,421,544. The company has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.19. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.