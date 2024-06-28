Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Short Interest Up 190.2% in June

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,100 shares, a growth of 190.2% from the May 31st total of 427,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,200.5 days.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
Shares of KCDMF remained flat at $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $2.37.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
