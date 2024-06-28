Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Short Interest Up 190.2% in June

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,100 shares, a growth of 190.2% from the May 31st total of 427,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,200.5 days.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of KCDMF remained flat at $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $2.37.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

