Killam Apartment REIT (KMP.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0583 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance

Shares of KMP.UN traded up C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$16.95. The stock had a trading volume of 168,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,853. The firm has a market cap of C$2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.23, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.11. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of C$15.36 and a 52 week high of C$20.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KMP.UN shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$21.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Killam Apartment REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.93.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

