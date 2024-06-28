Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Given a C$0.75 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ – Get Free Report) has been given a C$0.75 target price by equities researchers at Fundamental Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 383.87% from the company’s current price.

Kidoz Stock Down 13.9 %

CVE:KIDZ traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 19,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,639. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Kidoz has a 1-year low of C$0.10 and a 1-year high of C$0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a market cap of C$20.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of -1.70.

About Kidoz

Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.

