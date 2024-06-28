Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.41

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.41 and traded as low as $3.82. Key Tronic shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 8,478 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $43.15 million, a PE ratio of 200.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $140.53 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.20%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Key Tronic stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.16% of Key Tronic worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

