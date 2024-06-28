Kellanova (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells $4,484,392.00 in Stock

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $4,484,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,219,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,311,462.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

K remained flat at $57.68 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,373,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,553. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.69 and its 200 day moving average is $56.80. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $68.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.35.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 263,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,754,000 after acquiring an additional 24,124 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth about $8,178,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth about $889,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 35.5% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 79,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 20,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.83.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

