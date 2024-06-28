Keating Active ETF (NASDAQ:KEAT) Announces Dividend of $0.21

Keating Active ETF (NASDAQ:KEAT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2074 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
Keating Active ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KEAT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.87. 2,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,072. Keating Active ETF has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The company has a market capitalization of $72.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.07.
About Keating Active ETF
