JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is IMZ Advisory Inc’s 4th Largest Position

IMZ Advisory Inc increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 346,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,741 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 9.0% of IMZ Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. IMZ Advisory Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $17,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
JPST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,346,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,795,202. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.35. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.51.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
