JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades FedEx (NYSE:FDX) to “Overweight”

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $359.00 price objective on the shipping service provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $296.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FedEx to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $295.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.00. FedEx has a 52 week low of $224.69 and a 52 week high of $296.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.16.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.24, for a total value of $368,668.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,542,999.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,275 shares of company stock worth $32,177,298 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Sentry LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $1,811,748,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $700,291,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,558,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,756,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,893,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $732,040,000 after buying an additional 798,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

