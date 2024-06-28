JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Lockerman Financial Group Inc.

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the quarter. JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF makes up 3.0% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $489,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,463,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,375,000 after purchasing an additional 100,163 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 21,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 87,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the period.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

BBUS traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.54. 126,079 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.46.

About JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

