Jet Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $138,484.46 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $2.65 million and $138,484.46 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00012476 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00010143 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,884.13 or 0.99921653 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00012582 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00005626 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00080207 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

