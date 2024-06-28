Jessup Wealth Management Inc Sells 313 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,578 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 1.0% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,020,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,877 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $631,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,743 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,050,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,471,269,000 after purchasing an additional 693,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $177.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,876,703. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.47 and a 12 month high of $182.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.36.

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,514,632.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total transaction of $30,800,511.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 681,616,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,687,644,325.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,514,632.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,512,248 shares of company stock worth $1,086,228,100 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

