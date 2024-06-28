Jessup Wealth Management Inc Sells 19,834 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,834 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 4.5% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Harbor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 3,109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.3% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.0% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.83.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMD traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.45. 38,081,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,005,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $262.57 billion, a PE ratio of 238.33, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.71. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

