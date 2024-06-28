Jessup Wealth Management Inc Invests $840,000 in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,551. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $32.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.49. The company has a market capitalization of $926.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

