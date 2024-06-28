Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JRFIF) Short Interest Down 84.2% in June

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JRFIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the May 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.0 days.
Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Stock Performance
Shares of JRFIF stock remained flat at $581.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $618.89 and its 200-day moving average is $650.29. Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment has a 52 week low of $581.57 and a 52 week high of $692.04.
About Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment
