Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JRFIF) Short Interest Down 84.2% in June

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JRFIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the May 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.0 days.

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Stock Performance

Shares of JRFIF stock remained flat at $581.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $618.89 and its 200-day moving average is $650.29. Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment has a 52 week low of $581.57 and a 52 week high of $692.04.

Get Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment alerts:

About Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation (JMF) has been listed on the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Section on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Securities code: 8953) as Japan Retail Fund in March 2002. It was the first investment corporation in Japan to specifically target retail property assets.

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.