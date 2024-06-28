Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0512 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of JSML stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $59.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,200. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.75 and its 200 day moving average is $58.40. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a one year low of $47.26 and a one year high of $60.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.28.
Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile
