Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) is Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 62.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,607 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for 4.3% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $7,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JAAA. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth $7,172,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,006,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,540,000 after purchasing an additional 499,399 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $659,000. Ehrlich Financial Group increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000.

Shares of JAAA stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.87. 1,084,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,279. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.59 and a twelve month high of $51.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.60.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

