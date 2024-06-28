iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Down 3.7%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.84 and last traded at $14.93. 119,275 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 355,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ITOS shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th.

iTeos Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.45. The firm has a market cap of $536.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.43.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of iTeos Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITOS. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 131.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 4,648.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

