iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is Courier Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Courier Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 296,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,395 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Courier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $55,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vima LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.
IVE traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.01. 426,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,868. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.15. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $187.24. The company has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
