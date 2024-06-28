iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $135.01

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $135.01 and last traded at $135.01, with a volume of 46395 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.58.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

