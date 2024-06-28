iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $106.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,807,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623,718. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.49 and a 200-day moving average of $107.31. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

