iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) Stock Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $50.36

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.36 and traded as high as $50.73. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF shares last traded at $50.73, with a volume of 122,968 shares.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $287.00 million, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWN. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Lunt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 1st quarter worth $244,000.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

