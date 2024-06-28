iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) Trading 0% Higher

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK – Get Free Report) shares rose 0% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $110.11 and last traded at $110.10. Approximately 1,612 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 3,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.09.

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $214.70 million, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.74 and its 200-day moving average is $104.03.

Get iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF makes up approximately 8.4% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. owned about 7.92% of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF worth $16,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (TOK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. TOK was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.