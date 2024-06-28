iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Short Interest Update

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 66.0% from the May 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IFGL stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,444. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.72. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.88. The company has a market cap of $104.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3999 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%.

The iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (IFGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed x US index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that own or develop real estate throughout the developed world, excluding the United States. IFGL was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

