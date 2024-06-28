iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO) Short Interest Up 1,083.3% in June

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 1,083.3% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTO. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,568,000. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,183,000. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,194,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBTO traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $24.04. The stock had a trading volume of 24,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,837. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $22.81 and a 12-month high of $25.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.16.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.0862 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (IBTO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2033 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2033. The fund will terminate in December 2033. IBTO was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

