iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 36,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IXN traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.55. 126,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,831. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.75 and its 200-day moving average is $73.26. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $85.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

