iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,247 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 5.2% of Dohj LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Dohj LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $19,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $232,218,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1,045.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,455,000 after purchasing an additional 937,404 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,700,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,586,000 after purchasing an additional 382,145 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,446,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,325,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.96. 358,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,491. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.51 and its 200 day moving average is $111.34. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $89.69 and a 52 week high of $120.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.2916 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

