iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,500 shares, an increase of 244.9% from the May 31st total of 73,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUSB. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $911,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,028,000. Finally, Mittelman Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
SUSB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.49. 99,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,846. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $24.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.40.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.
