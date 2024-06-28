iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 236,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,149,000 after acquiring an additional 15,959 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,420,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $97.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,781,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,295,871. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.59 and a 200-day moving average of $97.38. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $99.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.